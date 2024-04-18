An infant pilot whale washed up on Ōhope Beach on Thursday. Photo / Imogen Throp

An infant pilot whale washed up on Ōhope Beach on Thursday. Photo / Imogen Throp

An infant whale has been found dead on a Bay of Plenty beach.

Department of Conservation operations manager for Whakatāne, David Beattie, said staff and Ngāti Awa responded to a call this morning “about a deceased marine mammal having washed up at West End, Ōhope Beach”.

The animal was found to be a neonatal pilot whale, Beattie said.

“A member of Ngāti Hokopū will be accompanying the animal to Massey University, Albany where it will undergo autopsy.

“It’s not unheard of for pilot whales to wash up in the area, however this one is slightly unusual due to its young age,” Beattie said.

An infant pilot whale washed up on Ōhope Beach on Thursday. Photo / Imogen Throp

Anyone encountering stranded marine mammals should report the location as soon as possible to 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468).

According to the Department of Conservation website, pilot whales live in stable family groups, and offspring of both sexes stay in their mother’s pod throughout their lives.

Pilot whales are prolific stranders, and this behaviour was not well understood.























