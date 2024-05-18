Whiti Ora Tairāwhiti and Gisborne Basketball Association are calling for an all-purpose indoor sports centre and the site formerly occupied by the Olympic Pool has been suggested as one possible location. Photo / Ben Cowper

Gisborne District Council needs to show some support for a proposed all-purpose indoor sports centre otherwise the project is “dead in the water”.

That is the claim of Whiti Ora Tairāwhiti (formerly Sport Gisborne-Tairāwhiti) chief executive Stefan Pishief who submitted in favour of an indoor centre at the council’s Three Year Plan hearing which ended on Thursday.

A feasibility study was under way and showed there was “an absolute need” for an indoor centre.

Pishief said the project would require external and central government funding.

The council was under fiscal constraints, but zero investment for the indoor centre in the current Three Year Plan would result in external funders viewing the indoor centre as “dead in the water”, he said.

The council had to show “some skin in the game”.

If the indoor centre cost $20 million, maybe the council “could put in $1m from somewhere up your sleeve,” said Pishief.

“That could make a huge difference.”

Replying to a question from councillor Debbie Gregory, Pishief said the council could provide some other form of support apart from funding.

He said only the YMCA was “keeping things afloat”.

But the YMCA had plans for “something different” with their facilities, including accommodation.

“If we lost the YMCA facilities, I have no idea what we would do.”

Small centres of high deprivation like Kaitaia, Kaikohe and Wairoa had better indoor centres.

“Surely we can do it.”

Replying to a question from Cr Larry Foster, Pishief said the feasibility study was looking at a few sites.

“We’re happy to go anywhere”.

Among those who attended a rally pushing for a multi-court indoor centre in Tairāwhiti earlier this year are (back from left): Adam Harford (representing volleyball), Stefan Pishief (Sport Gisborne Tairawhiti), Miah Nikora (Poverty Bay Rugby Football Union and, Adrian Sparks (basketball). Front: Lytton High School principal Wiremu Elliott (education), Camille Collier (basketball), Monique McLeod (netball), Cristal Kemp (netball) and Kennedy Sarich (basketball). Photo / Paul Rickard

The former Olympic Pool site was a definite possibility, depending on mana whenua and other considerations.

Apollo Projects general manager of strategic relationships Simon Wall was asked about the average price of an average indoor centre for a city the size of Gisborne, by Cr Larry Foster.

The company built the new $45m Kiwa Pools facility.

Wall said Apollo built an indoor centre with 10 netball courts in Christchurch for $14m and a six-court netball and volleyball indoor centre in Napier for $18m.

Gisborne Basketball Association representative Adrian Sparks said basketballers were “very fond” of the concept of an indoor centre and the feasibility report showed broad support across many sports.

Facilities were being used extensively at Gisborne Boys’ High School and Ilminster School for different school levels and for club sport across many nights throughout the year, and at the YMCA, because of the lack of facilities.

Some were playing late at night.

“We can’t grow because we are just bound by the pot,” said Sparks.

“We are turning people away from being involved in the sport, or a sport, which is heart-breaking.”

Pishief said an indoor centre could attract basketball, volleyball, pickleball and kapa haka tournaments.

Netball and rugby could attract professional teams needing training facilities, and there would be benefits for the hospitality and accommodation sectors.

“It’s a no-brainer,” he said.

The council will adopt its Three Year Plan on June 11.



