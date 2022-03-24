Police clearing Parliament grounds of protesters and tents. Photo / Mike Scott

The Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) will undertake an investigation into the policing of the anti-vaccine mandate protests at Parliament earlier this year.

Nearly 1900 complaints have been received - many from individuals who were not physically present at the protests but have concerns.

Some are from people who were there and have made complaints including the lawfulness of police powers, the use of force and particular tactics, and treatment in custody.

The IPCA said in a statement this afternoon it will undertake an independent review.

"This will provide the public, police, and other key stakeholders with an independent assessment of the information police had, the decisions police took, the tactics used, and whether the approach taken to policing the protest as it evolved was lawful, proportionate, and appropriate," the authority said.

Complainants can expect to be contacted shortly, in line with the IPCA's standard processes, and informed of how their complaints will progress.

It is expected the work will be completed and reported on by March 31 next year.

"The authority will not make any further public statement but will from time to time report to the Secretary for Justice on the progress of the work," the statement said.