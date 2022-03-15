Aucklanders may have a spring in their step today after waking to a spectacular sunrise over the city.
A golden and fiery red hue lit up the sky as early birds started their days.
For those who missed it, Niwa Weather footage fortunately captured a time lapse of the vibrant morning occurrence.
As the day goes on, the weather in Tāmaki Makaurau would be mostly fine and could reach a high of 26 degrees.
Light showers and cloud were forecast for the morning and evening.