Police at the Ford Rd shops this morning. Video / Andrew Warner

One person has been arrested after a robbery at a Rotorua dairy this morning.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to a commercial premises on Ford Rd, between Malfroy Rd and Meadowbank Cres, about 8am.

A group of people entered the store and allegedly took tobacco products before leaving in a vehicle, the spokeswoman said.

“No injuries were reported,” she said.

The vehicle was driven towards Tauranga and was spiked in Harini. One youth was apprehended and inquiries are ongoing to find the remaining alleged offenders, the spokeswoman said,

Police tape was surrounding the Ford Rd shops this morning and police vehicles were at the scene.







