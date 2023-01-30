There has been an explosion of true crime content on social media. Photo/123rf

It’s infiltrated your group chat, is filling up your TikTok feed and is already being made into a six-part series.

No, this not the latest Kardashian reality season, it’s the gritty, gruesome reality of our true crime addiction.

On today’s episode of In the Loop, hosts Cheree Kinnear and Katie Harris chat to crime reporter and author Jared Savage about why people are so attracted to stories about others’ darkest moments.

Savage has reported on some of the most high-profile and controversial cases in recent New Zealand history including the harrowing death of the Kahui twins, Scott Guy’s murder and Chris Cairns’ perjury trial in London.

More recently, he’s been looking into the evolution of organised crime in Aotearoa, with a particular focus on the millions being made from the lucrative meth trade and the devastating social and health impacts of the ongoing crisis.

Award-winning investigative reporter Jared Savage. Photo / Supplied





In this episode Savage explains how he got into crime reporting, why he thinks people are so fascinated with it, and New Zealand’s most prominent cases.











