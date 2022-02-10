Hunter Schafer, left, and Zendaya star in the HBO teen drama Euphoria. Photo / Supplied

Teen drama Euphoria is breaking ratings records and generating social media discourse globally - but does the hit show accurately portray the struggles of drug addiction and youth in the 21st century?

The drama, which won star Zendaya an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 2020, generated more debate than usual this week after Zendaya's character, Rue, went on the run after her family confronted her over her drug addiction.

It sparked debate over whether the show was realistically adapting the struggles of a teen drug addict, or was glamourising the experience to further the story.

It's a debate that Rosie and Katie dig into in this week's episode of In the Loop, the New Zealand Herald's weekly podcast dissecting and discussing the biggest stories of the week from a youth perspective.

Closer to home, In the Loop also explains what exactly happened with the protest on Parliament's grounds this week, where several hundred people gathered outside the Beehive for several days in protest originally against vaccine mandates. Police eventually moved in yesterday after a trespass notice was issued against the protesters, arresting 120 people.

Other stories on the agenda include the bill to ban conversion therapy passing its second reading in Parliament, calls from the Green Party for private land to be returned to Māori, and shocking revelations that employees from a crime scene cleaning company were posting images from the scenes of attempted or suspected suicides and domestic violence on social media.

