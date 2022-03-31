TikTok has been targetted by Facebook in a shock smear campaign. Photo / 123RF

Over the last few years, TikTok has quickly grown into the social media app that everyone is talking about - but it has emerged that Facebook isn't going to hand over its crown without a fight.

The Washington Post has revealed that Meta, Facebook's parent company, hired a Republican consulting firm called Targeted Victory to sway public opinion against TikTok in a nationwide campaign. This was done by contracting by planting op-eds, letters to the editors and local news stories in small-town papers across the United States.

According to the Associated Press, Meta spokesman Andy Stone confirmed the relationship in a statement, saying: "We believe all platforms, including TikTok, should face a level of scrutiny consistent with their growing success."

The surprising social media scandal is the top story on this week's episode of In the Loop. Hosted by Cheree Kinnear and Katie Harris, the Herald's youth news podcast takes a look at the biggest stories from the week's news that matter most to young New Zealanders.

Also on the agenda this week, they discuss the news Team New Zealand has picked Barcelona over Auckland as the host city for the next America's Cup, and whether the event is only of interest to Aucklanders.

And at the other end of the North Island, Katie explains the history and excitement around the Transmission Gully opening and why it has all of Wellington talking.

For Trending, there's really only one story that has captured the world's attention - the Will Smith-Chris Rock slap heard around the world is still sparking debate and dividing the internet nearly a week on.

