Dua Lipa performing in Auckland. Photo / Getty Images

#OPINION

<iframe src=“https://omny.fm/shows/in-the-loop-2/is-it-weird-to-bring-your-kid-to-dua-lipa/embed” allow=”autoplay; clipboard-write” width=“100%” height=”180″ frameborder=”0″ title=”Is it appropriate to bring your kid to Dua Lipa?”></iframe>

Her outfits were iconic, her dance moves were legendary, and the music was, naturally, incredible - but was it really the right environment for children?

Among the thousands of fans who packed out Spark Arena to watch three-time Grammy Winner Dua Lipa perform were hordes of young children.

Fans of Lipa will know her music often has more, shall we say, x-rated themes and that, combined with the provocative dance moves and skintight catsuits has left some wondering whether it should have been an age-restricted event.

This week on In the Loop, Cheree and Katie sit down with entertainment reporter Lillie Rohan who reviewed the show for the Herald.

Rohan said the show should have perhaps had an age restriction as it was not “family-friendly”.

“I think it would feel uncomfortable to parents as well because if you didn’t know and you went and you saw her doing that on the stage, you would immediately tell your daughter or your son, don’t get any ideas.”

Listen to everything Lillie Rohan has to say here:

From her bold outfit choices to her sexy yet somehow sweet persona, the star was like no other as she captivated the attention of the nearly 12,000-strong crowd, making every single person realise they too want to be fun and flirty.

Opening the show with one of her many hits, Physical, the singer and recent fashion icon appeared in a bright blue lace catsuit. And along with the nostalgic graphics, it felt like the crowd had been transported back – and yet somehow forward - into a futuristic 80s music video.

She performed fan favourites like New Rules, Love Again and Cool with ease vocally and despite sounding just as satisfying live as she does through your headphones that wasn’t the most impressive part of the night.

Each banger of a song was matched with an even more impressive choreography routine resembling something between a burlesque performance and a viral TikTok dance. Through it all, Lipa kept her seductive composure.

