Staff and punters at The Thirsty Whale in Ahuriri have dressed up for the occasion. Photo / Paul Taylor

Eager punters flocked to pubs in Napier and Hastings on Friday to celebrate all things Irish.

Rosie O’Grady’s Hastings manager Josh Evans said a bunch of people had turned up early for the lunch service, many who were thought to have sneaked off work early for the day.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun, we’ve got live music from 4pm, and the sun’s coming out.”

He said that although they liked to have a good time, they were aware it was crucial to be responsible and operate within the law.

“We’ll make sure everyone is drinking safely and responsible.”

Thirsty Whale owner Chris Sullivan said everybody was pretty excited and they had been busy since 11am.

“We’ve sold a lot of meals. A lot of Irish Steak and Guinness pies, 120 so far so they’re going out the door.

“Everybody’s in a fantastic happy mood.”

Josh Evans, manager (right) Rosie O'Grady's Irish pub Hastings with a few regulars. Photo / Warren Buckland

