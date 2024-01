Racing at Meeanee Speedway on Saturday night. Photo / Connull Lang

Meeanee Speedway held a big race meet on Saturday night, attracting a strong crowd to witness the Hawke’s Bay Stockcar Champs and the Hawke’s Bay Three Quarter Midget Champs. Hawke’s Bay Today photographer Connull Lang was there to capture the action - both on and off the track.

Morgan and Kayle Peach, of Napier, check in on their son Troy, 12, after his Ministock race. Photo / Connull Lang





Hawke's Bay racing duo Craig Boaler and Ann Plummer in a sidecar. Photo / Connull Lang

Some emergency work in the pit area on Palmerston North-based driver Chad Ace's stockcar. Photo / Connull Lang

