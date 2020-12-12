Website of the Year

In pics: Hawke's Bay's Christmas at the Park

Fernando Docil, of Napier, holding up 2-year-old Angel Faith Docil. Photo / Ian Cooper

Hawkes Bay Today
By: Christian Fuller

Christmas came early for many Hawke's Bay residents at the 2020 Property Brokers Christmas at the Park concert on Saturday night.

Headlined by Hollie Smith, with support from local artists Eilish Rose, Jack Knife Beat Band and Badger, the four-and-a-half-hour concert at the Mitre 10 Sports Park in Hastings was attended by thousands.

It had a range of activities for children including face painting and a confidence course, and finished with a fireworks display from the Kaisen Charitable Trust.

Hawke's Bay photographer Ian Cooper was there to capture the action.

Attendees of all ages enjoyed a range of activites at the Mitre 10 Sports Park in Hastings. Photo / Ian Cooper
Eilish Rose performing at the Mitre 10 Sports Park in Hastings. Photo / Ian Cooper
Headline performer Hollie Smith on stage in front of an adoring crowd. Photo / Ian Cooper
The night of festivities ended with a fireworks display from the Kaisen Charitable Trust. Photo / Paul Taylor
