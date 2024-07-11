By day, he’s a bureau manager for the Hastings Citizens Advice Bureau, and by night, he’s taking on the double life personality of the infamous Sir Mr Burns.
“Generally, if you want to chase your passion, you’ve got to pay the bills as well,” he notes.
Impact Pro has hosted seven New Zealand heavyweight title fights, one New Zealand Women’s Championship fight, and four New Zealand Tag Team Championship fights during its short period in Hawke’s Bay.
The bouts have been a hit with kids and adults alike, with a distinct mix of sportsmanship and entertainment.
It’s safe to say there’s no shortage of body slams, blaring music and bright costumes, which add to the sport’s vibrant nature.
“When you’re sitting in those seats, you’ll believe differently from when you walked in the door,” Gerbault said.
“It’s very interactive with the audience, and they will definitely leave knowing they’ve got their money’s worth.”
Adding to the list of events, next month, Napier will host the country’s first-ever flyweight final for competitors 90kg and under.
“It’s a new weight class we are introducing into NZ with this tournament. Generally, it’s been open weight across the country, so our guys under 90kg with heaps of talent haven’t had the same opportunities to fight for championships as the heavyweight guys.
“It’s a fantastic opportunity to showcase the faster pace and aerial offence of the incredibly talented under 90kg wrestlers throughout the country.”
After a clear defeat to ACJ at the mats, this reporter doesn’t think he’ll be vying for the title, but he’s definitely keen to watch the action come October.
Tickets start at $10 and are on sale now at eventfinda.co.nz. Every pre-purchased child’s ticket will also come with a free luchador mask at the event.
