Immigration NZ 'quietly changing' Government border reopening rules: licensed adviser

Government accused of being hypocritical to support the reunion of family and friends, yet making it harder for their reunion. Photo / File

An immigration adviser is accusing Immigration New Zealand of "quietly changing" the Government's border reopening rules.

In a joint press release on February 3, Minister for Covid-19 Response Chris Hipkins and Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi announced a five-step border reopening plan from February 27.

Step 3 of the plan said that from 11.59pm on April 12, the New Zealand border will "open to current offshore temporary visa holders who can still meet the relevant visa requirements", and step 5 indicated the border will "fully reopen to visitors from anywhere in the world and all visa categories fully reopen".

Temporary visas include visitor visa, work visa, interim visa, student visa, limited visa, military visa and special temporary visas.

However, the wordings have recently been changed on the INZ website information, with step 3 no longer applies to temporary visa holders but only "temporary work and student visa holders currently outside NZ" and temporary visitor visa holders being pushed to step 4 which will start only by July 2022 and not April 12.

Harris Gu, a licensed immigration adviser with TDA immigration, said the changes would impact many who have already made travel plans based on the initial announcement.

"INZ had quietly changed the wordings of the plan. I use 'quietly' because INZ did not notify immigration professionals of this subtle change, neither it was shown in the news section of the INZ website," Gu said.

Gu said the changes effectively prevents the visitor visa holders who were eligible to travel to NZ from April 12 from entering NZ.

"Some of the ramifications of this action include, offshore eligible visitor visa holders who acted on the initial announcement by securing flights arriving in NZ from 11.59pm, 12 April 2022. They can no longer travel and I wonder how much loss they have suffered," he said.



"Offshore eligible visitor visa holders whose visa will expire before step 4 begins. And according to step 5 of the plan, they can only apply from Oct 2022. So say they obtain a new visitor visa in Dec 2022, who is going to compensate them for the eight months that they have been deprived of."

Gu said it was hypocritical of the Government and INZ to support the reunion of family and friends, yet making it harder for their reunion.

Ruth Isaac, INZ General Manager Employment, Skills and Immigration Policy said the website information was accurate at the point in time it was published.

"But the Government has subsequently made more detailed decisions, including the question of when visitor visa holders offshore can come to New Zealand," Isaac said.

"Temporary work visa holders and student visa holders who are onshore will be able to leave and return to New Zealand as part of the Reconnecting NZ Strategy under Step 3, ie, from 11.59pm on Tuesday 12 April.

"This aligns those onshore visa holders with temporary work visa and student visa holders who are currently offshore and who still hold a valid visa and can meet the requirements of the visa, thus allowing them to enter at Step 3."

She said valid visitor visa holders offshore, and short-term visitors from visa waiver countries will be able to travel to New Zealand at Step 4 which takes effect in July.

"Temporary visa holders currently outside of New Zealand must have a visa that is valid on the date that they enter New Zealand," Isaac said.

"As well as meeting any travel conditions they must still meet their visa requirements at the point they wish to travel to New Zealand – such as having a job offer or employment as specified on their visa or having a confirmed place at an education institution.

"They must also be coming to New Zealand for genuine reasons, and immigration officers must be satisfied that they will remain on a valid visa while they are in New Zealand."

They will not be able to travel if their visa expires before the date of their arrival or if they can no longer meet the visa or travel requirements.