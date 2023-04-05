Stephen Lewer was drunk when he thought it would be a good idea to test out the light on his new air rifle, late one January night. Image / Google Maps

Stephen Lewer was drunk when he thought it would be a good idea to test out the light on his new air rifle, late one January night. Image / Google Maps

A man who walked around an inner-city campground late at night drunk with a firearm, testing its light but also scaring campers, appeared unimpressed with his sentence handed down by a judge.

Stephen Lewer told Judge Glen Marshall that his sentence of supervision - instead of the recommended fine and community work - would “affect my life”.

Judge Marshall replied that it would affect his life - in a positive way, as he was an alcoholic.

“I’m not really here for a debate,” the judge told him.

The 50-year-old continued to mumble under his breath, admitting he didn’t know what supervision was, before the judge said he wasn’t “going to debate it anymore”.

“They’re there to help you, not hinder you, Mr Lewer,” Judge Marshall said, referencing how the sentencing involves probation officers ensuring he completes various counselling sessions and courses for alcohol and drug addiction.

Lewer eventually left, but not before slamming the door open, causing an almighty bang, and drawing a wry smirk from the judge.

Lewer, who had been ordered not to drink since his last appearance in January, was sentenced on a charge of unlawfully presenting a 1.1m long, .177 calibre air rifle fitted with a suppressor and scope at guests and holiday goers of the Hamilton City Holiday Park on Sunday, January 8.

Lewer had been drinking that day, and by 9.45pm was in the cab of his motorhome, when he decided to get out and test the firearm’s light, pointing it up at the trees.

Concerned campers called police who took the firearm off him.

Lewer’s lawyer, Ashleigh Beech, handed up an apology letter earlier written by her client.

He wrote that although he didn’t need a licence for that particular gun, it had been a “very bad judgment call to walk around with it” and he simply “didn’t think it through”.

“I think that exactly sums it up,” the judge said.

He had a limited criminal history and was deemed at low risk of harm to others and of reoffending.

Lewer was sentenced to nine months’ supervision and the judge ordered his firearm be destroyed.