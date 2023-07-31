Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis, head of the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, is the first Swiss minister to officially visit New Zealand in 10 years. Photo / Monika Flueckiger

OPINION

This year, New Zealand - the land of the long white cloud - and Switzerland - the land of the long white mountain range - are celebrating 60 years of diplomatic relations and I am delighted to have the opportunity to mark this special occasion with my very first visit to Aotearoa.

The first Swiss to arrive in New Zealand in 1776 was a man named John Webber. He was an artist and illustrator and accompanied James Cook’s third voyage of discovery to document indigenous landscapes, wildlife and people with his paintings and drawings. One of his wonderful paintings of Cook is exhibited at the Te Papa Museum in Wellington.

In the past two centuries, New Zealand attracted many Swiss citizens. One of them was Jakob Lauper, a gold miner who was commissioned to discover an alpine passage connecting the east coast with the west coast of the South Island.

The Swiss community also played a key role in establishing the dairy industry in the Taranaki region. They encouraged the development of breeding of domestic animals, especially cattle and sheep. Others promoted the tourism sector with the opening of many hotels and restaurants.

Today, not less than 7000 Swiss nationals call New Zealand “home away from home” and enjoy the stable political and economic environment and the magnificent nature.

For the many Swiss here, July 30 was undoubtedly a difficult day, as they had to choose sides for the Fifa Women’s World Cup football match of Switzerland versus New Zealand. However, what matters most in my opinion is the fairness, respect and sense of fellowship that were present during the game.

These values are also fundamental in our diplomatic relations.

Our two countries share many similarities and interests. We are both liberal democracies and proudly rank at the top of the Human Freedom Index. We both have a strong agricultural sector and are attached to multilateralism, a rules-based international order and the promotion of peace and human rights.

We stand together in advancing free trade and addressing climate change in the world.

Shaped by mountains, glaciers, lakes, and forests, both our countries offer countless recreational resources for tourists, as well as its residents. We both attach the same importance to protecting the beauty of our pristine natural environment.

Our common goal is to reduce emissions by 50 per cent by 2030 and a net-zero target by 2050.

Ignazio Cassis.

Investments towards a greener economy are crucial, not only in advancing sustainable energy solutions beyond fossil resources but also, for example, with regard to waste management and waste to energy, an area in which Switzerland has a lot to offer.

Exchanges between like-minded and reliable partners are key in a world characterised by uncertainties.

Therefore, I appreciate even more that on my visit to New Zealand at the beginning of August, I have the chance to meet with my colleague, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta, and discuss common challenges.

We will have a wide variety of topics to explore: it has been 10 years since the last visit to New Zealand by a Swiss minister.

Part of our discussions will be unsurprisingly dedicated to Russia’s war against Ukraine. This is one of the greatest challenges at present for Europe and the rest of the world. New Zealand’s strong stance for international law and the establishment of a sanctions regime is proof of this war’s global implications.

Collective security means we are in the same boat when defending the UN Charter.

In 2023 and 2024, for the first time ever, Switzerland is a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and we are grateful to New Zealand for sharing its valuable experience and expertise with us in preparation for this important role.

Swiss neutrality does not imply indifference, on the contrary.

Being able to count on like-minded and reliable partners like New Zealand has always been crucial for Switzerland, but even more so in times when unpredictability seems to be the new normal.

Therefore, I would like to thank New Zealand, a country so far apart and yet close at heart, for its consistent friendship and valuable support across the globe.

- Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis is Head of the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs.