Scaffolding is up around the clock tower atop the T&G Building. Photo / Warren Buckland

An iconic clock atop one of Napier’s most recognisable buildings has not ticked over in more than a decade. That could soon change.

A revamp and fresh paint job of the T&G Building, also known as The Dome, at the top of Emerson St in Napier has been ongoing since August last year.

Scaffolding has moved around the building as the project has progressed and recently went up around the clock tower.

Pending funding being secured, there are plans to recommission the iconic clock and install lighting around it so it, once again, stands out at night.

The building’s body corporate has funded the maintenance work of the building but will seek extra funding for the clock upgrade.

Body corporate chairman Doug Ducker said fixing the clock appeared achievable based on early inspections by an engineer.

Doug Ducker and Scott Dunnett, from the T&G Building body corporate, prior to the upgrades last year. Photo / Warren Buckland

“It looks capable to be achieved. Some of the mechanisms are pretty good but there is some remedial work that is needed to be done, and the clock faces need to be reworked,” he said.

“All the movements are free, we have determined now. They weren’t at one stage and the hands had locked up.”

He said the body corporate would soon approach Napier City Council, Art Deco Trust, and Heritage NZ to see if they can help cover costs for the clock upgrades.

“Maintenance [of the building] is under our responsibility, but the clock is a little bit different.

“So we are certainly looking to pursue that opportunity to see if [funding] can be made available.”

The facelift of the building was hoped to be finished by now but Cyclone Gabrielle caused disruptions. Ducker said the project would hopefully be completed in the next couple of months.

“It’s good to be doing what we are doing without question, and to protect the building for the next 20 or 30 years at least.”

The T&G Building has long been a striking feature of Napier’s Art Deco-era architecture and was completed in 1936. It was originally the home of Temperance and General Insurance Co, from which its name originates.