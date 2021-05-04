Iconic Haumoana bach removed to make way for seawall

The sea wall, which the abandoned bach would have stood in the way of, will be constructed to protect Cape View Corner. Photo / Warren Buckland

A high-profile Hawke's Bay bach slowly being eaten into by the sea has been demolished to make way for a new $300,000 seawall.

The bach at No. 3 Clifton Road, was once a pristine holiday home with stunning views up the coast towards Napier Hill and back towards Cape Kidnappers, but ongoing erosion means it is now regularly pummelled by waves in storms.

The sea wall, which the abandoned bach would have stood in the way of, will be constructed to protect Cape View Corner at the intersection of East, Beach and Clifton Roads from erosion.

Resource consent for the work was approved last week and it will be funded through the Hastings District Council the 2020/2021 Annual Plan, with $600,000 set aside for the project.

Hastings and Hawke's Bay Regional Council have signed off on consents for the 100m long wall that will be built from large limestone rocks and will be similar to the revetment wall at Clifton Beach.

Chairman of WOW (Walking on Water) Inc and member of the community group for the Clifton to Tangoio Coastal Hazards Strategy Keith Newman said there was a general "sigh of relief" in the community over the decision.

A farewell party was held for the bach on Tuesday evening.

