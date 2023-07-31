Yvonne Walsh (left) and Amie Messenger rugged up against the cold in Hastings on Monday morning. Photo / Paul Taylor

Yvonne Walsh (left) and Amie Messenger rugged up against the cold in Hastings on Monday morning. Photo / Paul Taylor

The ice-scraping routine on the car windscreen was definitely needed on Monday morning, but it might not be needed for the rest of the work week.

Sub-zero overnight temperatures blanketed most of the region in frost, with MetService meteorologist David Miller saying Wairoa reached lows of -0.1C, Hastings reached -1.4C and Napier reached -0.7C.

The cold temperatures of the past week have also come with clear skies and some much-welcomed sun during the days.

Miller said it was likely overnight temperatures could rise as the week progresses as a result of the wind picking up, but might also decrease near the end of the week.

“It’s a little bit of a mixed bag,” Miller said.

Early-birds Yvonne Walsh and Amie Messenger were out and about near Civic Square in Hastings early on Monday morning, enjoying a hot beverage and some good company.

Messenger told Hawke’s Bay Today despite the chilly temperatures, it was a welcome relief to see the sun after the string of bad weather Hawke’s Bay has had over the past few months.

“The rain is horrendous. We’re just grateful to have some sunshine, even though it’s cold.”

With low temperatures come the chance of icy roads and unsafe driving conditions.

“Winter brings with it the need for a different set of driving skills, and driving to the conditions is the single most important driving message we can give people,” Waka Kotahi Hawke’s Bay/Tairāwhiti system manager Martin Colditz said.

“Icy conditions are often unavoidable in Hawke’s Bay during crisp winter mornings. The safety of all road users is a top priority.”

Colditz said closing roads was a last resort and other options to reduce the ice would always be considered first.

This included things such as placing grit on the surface to improve vehicle grip and additional safety signage and traffic management.

“Our roading contractor closely monitors the temperatures of road surfaces, especially in areas prone to icy conditions, such as State Highway 5,” he said.

“Part of the winter maintenance schedule involves spraying of calcium magnesium acetate (CMA), which prevents ice forming.”

MetService’s forecast shows showers could start from Wednesday, a day which Miller said could see a wind watch issued for Hawke’s Bay.

