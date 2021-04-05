Website of the Year

I reported on other people's health struggles. Then I got type 2 diabetes

4 minutes to read
Doctor checking blood sugar level with glucometer. Photo / 123RF

By: Aroha Awarau

OPINION:

Three years ago, I was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. I had little time to get my head around the dietary and lifestyle changes needed to manage the potentially fatal disease before I experienced

