I reported on other people's health struggles. Then I got type 2 diabetes

Three years ago, I was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. I had little time to get my head around the dietary and lifestyle changes needed to manage the potentially fatal disease before I experienced complications and learned very quickly the harsh reality of being a diabetic.

Soon after my diagnosis, I developed a foot infection and to stop it spreading into my bloodstream, needed an urgent toe amputation – a common medical procedure among diabetics.

Throughout my 15-year journalism career, with a two-year stint as a health reporter, I've written lots of stories about people living with diabetes and now I was able to relate to their struggle.

It was somewhat inevit­able for someone such as me to become a diabetic in my adult life. My dietary choices and lack of regular exercise certainly would have contributed. Also, I'm both Māori and Pacific (my mum is from Ngāti Maru in Taranaki and my dad is Māori /Niuean/Samoan), and it's widely reported that these ethnic groups are disproportionately represented in diabetes statistics.

Māori are 1.5 times as likely as non-Māori to be diagnosed with diabetes and it's estimated that one in four Pacific people will have the disease in 20 years' time.

A new report on the social and economic effects of type 2 diabetes revealed that it costs the country $2.1 billion a year. It's described as a national crisis that has reached pandemic proportions.

Globally, half a billion people live with diabetes, 90 per cent of whom have type 2. That number is projected to increase by 25 per cent in 2030 and will likely become one of the biggest global epidemics in human history.

As diabetes affects many Māori and Pacific families, three major organisations are lobbying the Government and the Ministry of Health to focus on the care of people living with type 2 and the inequities that exist for these two ethnic groups.

Lawrence Kingi, podiatrist at Counties Manukau DHB, attends to the wounds of type 2 diabetes patient Marcus at Middlemore Hospital in February 2019. Photo / Jason Oxenham

The Pasifika Medical Association, Te Ohu Rata ō Aotearoa/Māori Medical Practitioners Association and the New Zealand Society for the Study of Diabetes are also encouraging the Government to address the diabetes problem as seriously as it has Covid-19.

Pasifika Medical Association member and public health physician Corina Grey has been active during the Covid-19 crisis, leading a medical team responsible for testing and contact tracing within the Pacific community. She says the Government also needs to focus on the rise in diabetes, with urgent action required.

"Covid has shown us what can happen when there is a Government-led system-wide response to a crisis.

"It has the opportunity to take the learning from Covid-19 and apply that to diabetes."

Hard lessons

I've learned the hard lessons of ignoring my health and now I'm having to get used to a lifetime of medication and regular check-ups, as well as maintaining a healthy balance of diet and exercise.

A Government-led type 2 diabetes strategy would highlight the seriousness of the issue. It could also help in dealing with the social pressures that can contribute to diabetes, such as parents being forced to work long hours to make ends meet and not having time to cook healthy meals – takeaways or packaged foods being a faster, cheaper option.

Interviewing many diabetics before my diagnosis taught me that it doesn't have to be a death sentence. Many were resilient and continued to live productive and successful lives with the right care and management, and that is the key.