'I kissed a few pots': Fate of 700 pieces of pottery in the hands of Hawke's Bay fire gods

John Gisborne inside the kiln chamber at Waiohiki Creative Village, Napier. Photo / Warren Buckland

A massive kiln fire being stoked in Hawke's Bay will send those interested in pottery to ceramic heaven this weekend.

About 700 pieces of pottery from more than 20 artists are currently being placed in the Taradale Pottery Club's kiln at Waiohiki Creative Arts Village as the club gears up for its annual exhibition on Labour weekend.

The process of delicately placing the ceramic works inside started on Sunday and the kiln, built in 2007, will be ready to light up on Saturday.

Once lit, the fire must be tended to for three days and nights without interruption to stoke the heat to the right temperature, which will be monitored and fed in turns by the artists with works inside.

Potter John Gisborne stands in the kiln chimney at Waiohiki Creative Village. Photo / Warren Buckland

Taradale Pottery Club president John Gisborne said the event was a dedication for people who know just a bit about pottery and this process.

The temperature, which has the potential to become exponentially hot, represents the main concern for the potters in the process, with the risk of breaking hours and days of work on the line.

Potter Holly Morgan said: "I kissed few pots before they went in."

Handcrafted temperature gauges have been inserted in strategic parts of the kiln where members will be able to check them by eye by lifting tiny swing flaps on the outside of the kiln.

The gauges are composed of triangular pyrometric cones, with each ceramic triangle constructed to melt and slump at a specific temperature.

The cooling down process will take more than a week before artists will be able to open the woodfire and collect the artworks.

The club has organised an event on October 27 at Waiohiki Creative Arts Village to watch as the kiln is unloaded piece by piece and to celebrate the works with music, sausage sizzles and activities from 10am.