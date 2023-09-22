A man died on Akatarawa Rd in the Hutt Valley yesterday. Photo / Dean Purcell

A woman has been charged with murder after a man died in the Wellington region.

Police earlier said they found an injured man at a home on Akatarawa Rd, north of Upper Hutt, on Friday at about 2.20pm.

His condition then deteriorated and he “died at the scene”, police said.

The 39-year-old woman charged with murder is due to appear in the Hutt Valley District Court today.

Police said nobody else is being sought in relation to the incident.

Police yesterday said a person located at the home had been assisting them with inquiries.