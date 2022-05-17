Hutt Hospital's main building deemed earthquake-prone, services to be moved

The Heretaunga Block. Photo / Supplied

The main building at Hutt Hospital, the Heretaunga Block, has been deemed earthquake-prone.

Hutt Valley and Capital & Coast District Health Boards chief executive Fionnagh Dougan said they have some years to bring the building back to acceptable levels but the work would disrupt patient care.

"Instead, we will be looking at how we can move patients and services out of the building as well as examining what alternative arrangements might work for our communities."

Hutt City mayor Campbell Barry said the Heretaunga Block housed 79 per cent of the beds at the hospital, and made up 25 per cent of the overall hospital bed capacity in the region.

Barry said he was shocked the decision to gradually close the building was not accompanied by a full commitment to the future of Hutt Hospital.

"Once beds, specialist services, and staff leave the Hutt for elsewhere, I'm deeply concerned they may never come back. Today may well represent the long-term removal of tertiary health services in the Hutt Valley."

Barry said he wanted the Government to commit to a full rebuild of the hospital site.

"The Hutt has a deep and proud connection to our hospital and the vital health services it provides for our people. We will fight tooth and nail to ensure Hutt Hospital's future is secured."

Services at the hospital will be moved elsewhere. Photo / 123RF

The seismic risk was found as part of a wider assessment of the DHB's facilities.

Anything less than 34 per cent of the New Building Standard is considered earthquake-prone. The DHB did not disclose the building's rating.

Dougan said the DHB has established an "integrated governance model" to assess options and come up with a plan to relocate services while ensuring continuity and access to healthcare.

In the meantime, services would continue to be delivered from the Heretaunga Block and people could continue to access healthcare at Hutt Hospital as they normally would, she said.

"We are working closely with experts and following all advice – part of which confirms that the risk posed to people is low. This means that we can continue to utilise the building for healthcare services while we consider all the options and plan our exit from the building."