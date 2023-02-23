An eight-year-old boy was discovered “tired, hungry and cold” by a member of the public after going missing in Dunedin, triggering an extensive search.
Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers were called to reports of a missing child at Signal Hill Reserve at 6.20pm yesterday.
A dog team, mountain bikers and Search and Rescue volunteers worked to try to locate the child until he was found by a member of the public in Ravensbourne about 8pm.
The boy was “tired, hungry and cold” and was taken to hospital as a precaution by his parents, Bond said.
Police wanted to thank the efforts of the volunteer mountain bikers and Search and Rescue members who had assisted with the search, Bond said.