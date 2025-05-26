The matter has now been put to an administrative hearing, where it is expected a date will be set for a retrial.
A fast connection
A man, who was based in Whakatāne at the time but is from overseas, was accused of raping a woman he’d met on March 17, 2023, at a pub.
He told the court he and the woman formed a fast connection during St Patrick’s Day festivities.
Despite him learning she was engaged, and drawing her attention to the ring on her finger, he said she’d continued to flirt with him, touching his chest and arms in public view of his friends, and her fiance.
The Crown said he’d misinterpreted her open and friendly manner, and formed sexual desires for her.
He admitted he’d been interested in having sex, but did not agree he’d misinterpreted her attention.
The after party
The Crown says the main question, however, was not about how she’d behaved at the pub; it was about what happened when they got back to the flat she shared with her fiance, and others, for an “after party”.
Once there, the Crown says it became clear his hopes of a consensual sexual encounter were dashed.
The woman vomited in front of the man and the fiance and shortly after “put herself to bed and went to sleep”.
In his closing address, Richard Jenson said the woman became overwhelmed by “tiredness and alcohol”.
Her fiance said in evidence that after she said she was going to shower, he instead found her asleep in bed, vomit still in her hair.
He told the court she’d been as drunk as he’d ever seen, so he checked her breathing and that she was lying on her side.
The Crown case is from that point on she was asleep, and unable to consent when sex took place.
Jenson suggested the man’s evidence of the vomiting incident was “crucial” in the jury’s assessment of his credibility.