Hundreds join search for Kaizer, 5, missing in rural area near Gisborne

Police are appealing for information to help locate Kaizer, 5, who has been reported missing from an address in Tiniroto, Gisborne. Photo / Supplied

Hundreds of people have joined a search for a 5-year-old boy missing in a rural area of Gisborne overnight.

Police last night appealed for sightings of Kaizer after he was reported missing from a residential address in Tiniroto. He was believed to have gone missing about 2.15pm.

RNZ reported Kaizer is autistic and lives on a remote sheep and cattle station, with family and friends continuing their search through the night after the official search was called off around midnight.

Some 300 people have reportedly joined the search, which is set to resume at first light.