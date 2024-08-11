Advertisement
Hundreds join search for Kaizer, 5, missing in rural area near Gisborne

Police are appealing for information to help locate Kaizer, 5, who has been reported missing from an address in Tiniroto, Gisborne. Photo / Supplied

Hundreds of people have joined a search for a 5-year-old boy missing in a rural area of Gisborne overnight.

Police last night appealed for sightings of Kaizer after he was reported missing from a residential address in Tiniroto. He was believed to have gone missing about 2.15pm.

RNZ reported Kaizer is autistic and lives on a remote sheep and cattle station, with family and friends continuing their search through the night after the official search was called off around midnight.

Some 300 people have reportedly joined the search, which is set to resume at first light.

“The search has recommenced early this morning and will include members of Police Search and Rescue, Land Search and Rescue volunteers, and members of the public,” police said in a statement.

“Anyone who sees Kaizer is asked to please call 111 immediately, referencing event number P059617641. We would also ask that Tiniroto residents please check their properties and any outbuildings this morning.”

Temperatures in the Gisborne area dropped down to around 3C last night, according to MetService.

Kaizer was wearing a green hunting and fishing long-sleeve top, a nappy, no shoes, and possibly black pants with skeleton bones at the front. Photo / Supplied
“He was wearing a green hunting and fishing long-sleeve top, a nappy, no shoes, and may be wearing black pants with skeleton bones at the front,” police said on social media last night.

Anyone with information is asked to call 111 and reference event number P059617641.

