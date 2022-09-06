Jacinda Ardern has addressed the concerns and allegations raised around the safety of emergency housing in Rotorua. Video / Mark Mitchell

The Human Rights Commission wants to speak to those living in emergency and transitional housing to form part of their housing inquiry.

The commission has described stories about the emergency motel crisis in Rotorua as "distressing" and said it had been calling for improved accountability in the housing system since December 2021.

A TVNZ programme on Sunday night further highlighted the crisis following extensive reporting from the Rotorua Daily Post.

"Constructive accountability must be both effective and accessible to those in need. But those living in emergency/transitional housing have few places to turn to when the system goes wrong," a statement by the commission read.

"You cannot turn to the Tenancy Tribunal for help, and there is no Housing Commissioner or Ombudsman to ensure you are treated with fairness and dignity."

The commission said it was a complex situation caused by decades of systemic neglect and failure.

"If you are living in emergency/transitional housing, the Human Rights Commission would like to hear your experiences to inform our Housing Inquiry and human rights analysis. Please contact us on righttoadecenthome@hrc.co.nz

"We will have more to say on emergency/transitional housing in coming weeks," the commission said.

National Party housing spokesman Chris Bishop said the TVNZ programme on Sunday showed "appalling scenes of intimidation, violence, misery and crime" in Rotorua's emergency housing and that Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was in complete denial about government's failure over housing and its consequences.

Ardern told TVNZ Breakfast this week motels being used as emergency housing was not ideal but was a better alternative to cars and garages and she still had confidence in housing minister Megan Woods to handle it.

Waiariki MP Rawiri Waititi, co-leader of Te Pati Māori, has urgently requested that Woods launch an immediate investigation into Government agencies and contractors dealing with Rotorua's emergency housing - describing the situation as "an absolute train wreck".

He said the Sunday programme had revealed "huge allegations" that put the most vulnerable at risk of abuse, all while being paid for it by the state.

Rawiri said the inquiry must be launched for the well-being of "our most vulnerable".

When asked to respond to allegations in the Sunday broadcast, Visions of a Helping Hand Charitable Trust chairman Eruera Maxted said earlier this week that it was important to respect the privacy and dignity of the whānau.

"Irrespective of the allegations I can assure you that due process is always followed due to the high scrutiny we are under."

He said the charity would "support any investigation" into emergency housing contractors.

It employed 47 staff and procurement was in line with "all other government contracts."

On Monday, Housing Minister Megan Woods said as soon as she heard complaints of a "potentially serious nature regarding the operation in Rotorua" had been made, she asked officials to work with police to determine whether "client safety was at risk".

The written statement said the following day, on April 5, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development came back with the assurances that:

•Police had advised HUD already had "the mechanisms in place" to take care of "persons utilising the services".

•All of our service providers had Te Kāhui Kāhu social service provider accreditation.

•The security providers used were certified with the NZ Private Security Personnel Licensing Authority.

•The security service allegations had been passed on to the Private Security Personnel Licensing Authority.

•Te Pokapū (the Housing Hub) was checking on potential vulnerable whānau, including door knocking each person at the Rotorua International Motor Inn to ensure they were safe and had the support they needed.

She said HUD had not received advice from police that further action was needed.

A month ago she sought independent verification that HUD was taking all the appropriate steps to ensure client safety.

Draft findings determined the ministry had taken reasonable steps at each stage of the process on the basis of information available at the time, she said.