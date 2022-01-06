Human remains found at Leithfield Beach in north Canterbury came from an adult, police say

Flowers have been left at Leithfield Beach, North Canterbury where human remains were discovered on January 6. Photo / Kurt Bayer

Flowers have been left at Leithfield Beach, North Canterbury where human remains were discovered on January 6. Photo / Kurt Bayer

The human remains that washed up on a north Canterbury beach belonged to an adult, police say.

A member of the public informed police just after 8.30am on Thursday that they had found the remains washed ashore on Leithfield Beach at Hurunui.

Senior Sergeant Stephen McDaniel said police were continuing their enquiries into the remains.

"While Police are yet to identify the remains, we are satisfied the deceased person is an adult," McDaniel said.

Police were completing further searches along the Amberley and Leithfield coastline today.

Anyone with concerns or information was encouraged to call 105 and quote file number 220106/5800.

Flowers had been left at the beach yesterday after the remains were discovered.

"You don't know the circumstances but it's very upsetting though," one local said.