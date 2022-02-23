Human remains were found at a construction site in Te Awamutu. Photo / Google Maps

Human remains, established as pre-1900s, have been dug up at a Waikato residential development site.

The remains were found yesterday morning near Frontier Rd, Te Awamutu, said Sergeant Rob Pierce.

The area is a part of Waipa District Council's T2 growth cell which will provide a new retirement village, residential properties and a local reserve.

The historic remains were found by digger workers carrying out earthworks.

Pierce said a skull and other bones were discovered.

The History Society attended the scene and the bones are to be uplifted by a local iwi.

- More to come