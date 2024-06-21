Ronald Sanders, 74, was well-respected in the aviation community.

The Civil Aviation Authority says human factors likely contributed to an accident that led to the death of a pilot two years ago.

Ronald Sanders, of Palmerston North, died in hospital almost two weeks after the tow plane he was controlling crashed into a tree at the Feilding Aerodrome on May 7, 2022.

The 74-year-old had been towing a glider when the glider became out of position - causing a tow upset, a report released by the CAA said today.

“During take-off, the glider’s wing contacted the grass, resulting in the glider becoming out of position behind the tow plane.

“After take-off, during an attempt to reposition the glider into the correct tow position, the tow rope became slack.”

The CAA said as the tow rope re-tensioned, the glider became further out of position - causing the tow plane to lose control shortly before it hit a tree near the airfield.

The investigation found the rope used during the tow was shorter than the usual recommended minimum length - which increased the rate at which the upset developed.

That also resulted in the reduced reaction time for either Sanders or the glider pilot to release the tow rope.

“When the situation became safety-critical, the glider pilot was likely startled, preventing an effective response to the emergency,” the report said.

The glider pilot landed safely.

Pilot a precious husband, father and grandad

Ronald Sanders, 74, was well-respected in the aviation community.

Sanders was well-respected in the aviation industry and was a process engineer for more than 30 years.

His family described him as a “truly good man” who readily gave his time and skills to help others when he knew they were in need.

He was a dedicated husband to Tricia and a precious father to Rebecca, Joanna, Daniel and Claire. Sanders was also a much-loved grandfather.

“It has been incredibly difficult as each day passes without Ronald in it,” they said in a statement.

“He was so precious - a constant support, hardworking, kind, humble and brilliant husband, father and grandfather. We miss him terribly.”

CCA deputy executive Dean Winter acknowledged Sanders’ death and said every time a pilot did not make it home was a tragedy; particularly for their family.

“The accident is a sombre reminder for all aviators of how quickly tragedy can strike and how important it is to be aware of risks every time you fly.”