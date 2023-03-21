Bells Produce is under fire for supplying students at Kaitāia College with raw chicken in their lunches. Photo / Supplied

The cause of raw chicken in school lunches at Kaitāia College has been marked as “human error” according to provider, Bells Produce.

The company undertook an independent investigation when students fell ill after consuming raw chicken that was served as “chicken tenders” in their school lunch.

It was reported that some students vomited in class at Kaitāia College, before going home. Three students sought further medical attention, with one going to Kaitāia Hospital’s accident and emergency department for monitoring.

At the time, the lunch provider Bells Produce was supplying more than 1000 meals per day for three schools across Kaitāia.

“We have put in place additional steps in our process and procedures to mitigate against this happening again. We have also worked with MPI, and the Far North District Council [FNDC] inspector as part of their independent investigation,” a spokesperson said.

The Northern Advocate understands another investigation was carried out by an environmental health officer at the Far North District Council, which also appeared to conclude that the incident will not reoccur.

“The FNDC environmental health officer is satisfied that Bells Produce has taken the necessary steps to address the incident and implemented preventative steps to avoid a repeat,” FNDC environmental services manager Rochelle Deane said.

Kaitāia College principal Louise Ānaru also put out a statement on the day, which reassured parents and caregivers that she had contacted the relevant authorities and had warned students over the intercom to not consume the food.

“We are very sorry this has happened and have reported this immediately to the lunch provider, health agencies and MPI Food Safety Authority Ministry,” Ānaru said.

Another 14 people experienced symptoms of food poisoning the following day. According to Ānaru, the tamariki who fell ill were doing better, and a few caregivers have sought further medical advice to support their child’s recovery.

Student Ben Parsons fell ill after consuming the raw chicken, and his mother Maria Parsons told the Advocate Kaitāia College has been “brilliant” with keeping people informed.

According to Parsons, the school has been undertaking interviews with parents.

“It’s been really pleasing to see,” she said.

Despite that, she said that even though it’s been nearly two weeks, there was “still a little bit of disbelief that it happened in the first instance”.

Parsons said comments on social media that the students should have noticed their food was raw have been unhelpful.

“If it was their child that was served raw chicken I think it would be a little different.”

The investigation

The FNDC began an investigation on Thursday, March 9.

They reported to the Advocate that Bells Produce was also undertaking its own investigation as to how the incident occurred.

According to Deane, FNDC was told by Bells Produce that they would also be providing the Ministry of Primary Industries (MPI) with a plan for preventative actions.

MPI replied with this statement: “Bells Produce have not provided New Zealand Food Safety with a plan for preventative actions or updated procedures. Any plan and timeline around this would sit with the Far North District Council.”

The FNDCs’ investigation concluded that it was satisfied the incident would not happen again.

The Advocate asked FNDC what the investigation findings were and what left them satisfied the incident would not reoccur, to which it was told to contact Bells Produce.

The Advocate has since made an Official Information Act (OIA) request to the FNDC asking to be provided with the investigation report and findings.

What happens now?

Ānaru confirmed with the Advocate that last year the Ministry of Education approved the school’s application to run its own lunch programme.

“We saw this as an engaging real-life learning opportunity that will contribute to NCEA and further pathway preparation for our young people,” Ānaru said.

Student Lennox Goodhue-Wikitera said that students have been campaigning for the return of their canteen since last year.

“We don’t feel like we’ve been heard — I mean, I did a protest last year to try and bring the school canteen back because that’s what the kids wanted,” he said.

“It just sort of fell on deaf ears and nothing has really been done and that’s why I wanted to share this with everyone and get some action happening.”

According to Ānaru, the school has received the same information as the public regarding MPI and Health Officer investigations.

Deane said the council has no records of food complaints about Bells Produce from either their retail premises or school lunch site, however, other reports have claimed the incident was not an isolated one.