Huge slip blocks lanes in Korokoro, Lower Hutt

The slip has blocked both lanes of Korokoro Road. Photo / Supplied

A slip has blocked both lanes of Korokoro Rd in Lower Hutt.

The slip, at 14 Korokoro Rd, has blocked the main route into the suburb, meaning residents will need to take a large detour to get in and out.

The road is closed to traffic in both directions, Hutt City Council said.

"Please avoid this area and find alternative routes."

"We are working as quickly as we can to respond to this new event, and will provide further updates as soon as they are available."

The slip is just one of hundreds over the past couple of months, as heavy rain has destabilised the region's hilly areas.

Numerous homes have been evacuated throughout Wellington and the Hutt and traffic remains disrupted by road closures prompted by the slips.

The former main route out of Wellington remains blocked by a massive slip, which would have crippled the capital had it occurred just a few months earlier before Transmission Gully opened.