'Huge regret': Attendee at North Shore influencer party makes confession online

Video posted to Instagram shows an influencer's wild party under Alert Level 3. Video / Supplied

A person who attended an influencer North Shore party that saw dozens of people allegedly breaking lockdown rules, has confessed he and his friends' actions were "dumb".

In a post to social media, the partygoer wrote what looks like an apology and claimed he "regrets" going to the party .

In his post, he labelled his and other partygoers' actions as "stupid".

"We never called ourselves influencers it was only labelled that because it was stated by the person who wrote the initial status that came out about it.

"Regardless, it was dumb. We shouldn't have broken the rules for a party but I'm sure we are all taking responsibility for our actions and definitely taking all the person [sic] attacks, doxxing and everything else that is getting thrown at us as a consequence.

"I can't speak for anyone else that was at the party but I know myself that it was a huge regret and I'm not even just saying that because we got caught.

"It was selfish and overall a stupid decision but the death threats, cyber hate and personal attacks towards people shouldn't be condoned."

Despite claiming not to be an influencer, the partygoer has sponsored content on his platforms.

One of those posting videos from the party is a social media influencer and "fitness model" with tens of thousands of followers.

Videos of the party, some of which have subsequently been deleted, show an apartment packed with at least 50 young adults drinking, dancing and kissing, with some gyrating together on a table.

The Herald understands the party took place at a large rental property in Redvale, a rural area north of Albany.

Auckland is currently under Covid-19 alert level 3, which means no indoor gatherings – but footage plastered across social media today shows a large number of people allegedly disregarding this rule at the private party.

Police have confirmed receiving multiple reports about videos of the gathering which are currently being assessed.

'Makings of a superspreader event'

Aerosol chemist Dr Joel Rindelaub says the wild influencer party has "all the makings of a superspreader event".

The University of Auckland research fellow says it only takes fleeting contact to transmit Delta.

"When you are in an indoor environment like that there is far less ventilation meaning people are going to be exchanging breath, exchanging aerosols, these are the exact types of particles that the virus will latch on to."

Rindelaub referenced a case earlier this year at an MIQ facility, when two doors open across the hallway for less than 30 seconds resulted in transmission.

"Dry humping is not a Covid-friendly activity outside your bubble. I can say that with some certainty.

"This has all the makings of a superspreader event, so we just hope there weren't any positive cases at this little shindig," Rindelaub said.

A couple who live next door say the noise started about 7pm on Saturday, and neighbours are "livid".

"It carried on till about 4 in the morning. It was extremely, extremely upsetting and just inconsiderate," they said.

They can only see the back of the party house from where they are, but were told by another neighbour there were about 50 cars in the driveway.

This is the fifth or sixth big party they've heard at this property in the past year or so, since the tenants moved in.

"From what we know it's five youngsters who rent it," they said.

"They had a big party one time when we came home from a movie, there must have been about 500 people there, and about seven police cars down the road, just out of hand."

The couple phoned both noise control and police about 12.45am but say the noise continued.

'Selfish people'

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff has labelled attendees "selfish people choosing to behave like idiots".

In a statement, Goff told the Herald anyone attending a party in level 3 was undermining the hard work of Aucklanders to suppress the virus and putting themselves and the wider community at risk.

"After a fantastic Super Saturday that saw record numbers of Aucklanders doing the right thing, it's a shame to see a small minority of selfish people choosing to behave like idiots.

"Parties are exactly the sorts of activities that can lead to a superspreader event.

"But this does not reflect the vast majority of Aucklanders who are continuing to follow the health rules to protect their families and community."