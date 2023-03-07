Mat Robinson claimed the fastest time of the day with 6.527 seconds. Photo / Kiran Patel

Overcast skies made for perfect conditions during the Wanganui Street Drags this year.

A field of around 70 competed on a track one eighth of a mile long on Taupō Quay, with 15 from the River City.

Organiser Raj Patel, of the Wanganui Road Rodders, said the crowd was one of the biggest he had seen at the event, and the lack of “scorching sun” meant people were able to stick around for the whole day.

The crowd was “amped” from start to finish.

“It was a hugely successful day,” Patel said.

“There were juniors running faster than most of the cars. They got to showcase what they could do, and the public was really interested in it.”

He said a wide range of vehicles took part.

Kayden Patel was one of six juniors on the start line. Photo / Kiran Patel

“The motorbikes were fantastic, and that competition was taken out by a local boy - Karl Brown from Brown Brothers Bikes.”

Brown clocked a time of 7.270 seconds.

Mat Robinson took out the fastest time in the Ford category, 6.527s, which was also the fastest time of the day, and Dan Southall drove to the top spot in the fastest Chevrolet section with a time of 7.112s.

Southall also took home the best V8 prize.

Whanganui’s Nicole Rivers was the fastest female with a time of 8.466s, beating Glenys Harris.

Arron Wood took home the Ivan Jones Memorial Trophy. Photo / Kiran Patel

Harris didn’t walk away empty-handed though, winning best import.

John Hooper won the best burnout award, Gavin Tombs had the best-presented car and Arron Wood took home the Ivan Jones Memorial Trophy.

Patel said there was a bit of drama, a bit of action and a bit of fire as the day progressed.

“That’s everything that comes with drag racing.

“Once the cars were broken down into their brackets, where they were competing against similar calibres and speeds, they were neck-and-neck the whole way. It was all won over the finish line.”

It was the event’s 36th year on Sunday, March 5, and the Wanganui Road Rodders celebrates 50 years as a club in October.