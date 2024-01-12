Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Howick man seriously injured trying to prevent vehicle being stolen

Cherie Howie
By
Quick Read
The NZ Herald Focus broke down the main political parties' major policies before last year's election, including what they plan to do to tackle crime. Video / NZ Herald

A man has been seriously injured after trying to stop people stealing his vehicle in Auckland this morning, police say.

Officers were called to a report of a burglary at an address in Bacot Pl, Howick just before 7am.

“The owner of the vehicle was hit as the offenders left the scene, in attempt to prevent the burglary.”

The owner of the stolen vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

They are now making inquiries to try and find the offenders.

Latest from New Zealand