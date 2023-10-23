Voyager 2023 media awards

How worsening marine heatwaves are threatening this Kiwi seafood staple

Jamie Morton
By
4 mins to read
With modelling already linking marine heatwaves to poorer yields of New Zealand’s green-lipped mussel – today accounting for more than $300m in annual export earnings – scientists have been eager to learn what a warmer future means for the species. Photo / Niwa

A lab glitch has unexpectedly handed scientists important new insights into how one of our most valuable export products may fare with climate change.

Marine heatwaves, which have pushed up our coastal sea surface temperatures

