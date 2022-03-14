Youth are vaping at a young age in Northland. Photo / Tania Whyte

A new study has found young people need to be better protected from vaping products, and the recent changes to regulations could be missing the mark.

Under the Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products Act 2020, only specialist vape stores can sell diverse-flavoured liquids like fruit and dessert. Convenience and gas stores can only sell mint, menthol and tobacco flavoured liquids.

Research conducted by the University of Otago and Regional Public Health Wellington has found some retailers are side-stepping the regulations by applying to become a specialist vape shop.

In a review of 607 applications to register as a specialist store, 86 convenience stores were listed. When researchers visited six of these stores, they found five of them had constructed a small store within the store - just for vaping products.

This workaround allows them to sell the more diverse liquids that appeal more to young people.

Andrea Boston, the co-author of the study and senior public health advisor, says the development is "unfortunate".

As many convenience stores are located in residential neighbourhoods near schools, she says this could lead to an increase in young people vaping.

"If this trend continues, we could see more rangatahi exposed to vape stores and promotional signage in their neighbourhood. We are concerned this exposure could further normalise vaping for young people," Boston said.

She added it may be difficult for convenience store staff to enforce the age requirements in the store, as often there is just one person working.

There needs to be more controls in place to stop shops creating vaping stores inside their premises says Boston.

"We need to balance providing people who smoke with a reduced harm alternative while also protecting people who do not smoke from exposure to products and promotions that encourage vaping experimentation."

The research suggests the current regulations may need to be strengthened, and that vaping products should only be sold in specialist stores. The density of these stores should be limited too, and locations should be considered to ensure people who have never smoked do not take up vaping.