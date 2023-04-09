China Women's Sevens team halfback Yang FeiFei. 05 April 2023 The Daily Post Photo / Andrew Warner.

If the Chinese Women’s Sevens rugby team makes the Olympics, it’s because Rotorua and Tauranga have played a big part.

A contingent of 25 players and 10 coaches and managers – including three former Bay of Plenty Steamers staff – are using Rotorua and Tauranga as a base as they build towards their dream of qualifying for the big event in Paris in 2024.

China's Women's Sevens team training at Puketawhero Park. Photo / Andrew Warner

Their decision to be based in Rotorua and Tauranga has pumped big money into the Bay of Plenty economy and helped put the region on the map as a world-class sporting destination.

Rotorua and Tauranga tourism bosses are hailing the team’s move and say their stay will not only work wonders for their Olympic prospects but also the region as a visitor destination.

The players have come to the end of a month-long stay in Rotorua before heading overseas at theweekend for games and tournaments in Australia and South Africa. They will go back to China for three weeks before returning to New Zealand in August for seven weeks of full-on training based in Tauranga, ahead of November’s qualifying game against Japan.

In Rotorua, they have been staying at the newly named Rydges Rotorua near Whakarewarewa and in Tauranga, they will live at the Armitage Hotel.

China Women’s Sevens strength and conditioning coach Murray Pedersen, from Rotorua, said the team began their Olympic campaign at the start of the year in China but noticed they weren’t getting the gains they had hoped.

China Women's Sevens team coach Sean Horan with assistant coach Steve Milne. Photo / Andrew Warner

With head coach Sean Horan and assistant coach Steve Milne, both from Tauranga and former Steamers coaches, a decision was made to bring the women and team staff to the Bay of Plenty to maximise their potential.

Pedersen, who also worked alongside Horan and Milne with the Steamers, said they noticed a difference almost immediately.

He said in Rotorua they have relished the clean, protein-based food at the hotel, only spending five minutes travelling daily to Puketawhero Park for their field training sessions and only spending another five minutes in the van travelling to daily gym sessions at Profiles Gym.

He said the players had been able to focus on the education side of becoming professional rugby players and their recovery sessions were maximised by the beauty of Rotorua.

China Women's Sevens team assistant coach Steve Milne. Photo / Andrew Warner

“They have just loved running around the Blue Lake and then going for a swim and we have been using Kerosene Creek a lot a lot for our recovery sessions and they have just been blown away.”

Using their connections with Black Ferns Sevens head coach Cory Sweeney, formerly from Rotorua, they had arranged for the China team to play the Kiwi side at Tauranga’s Blake Park.

“They trained with them and played games against them. It wasn’t about winning or losing, it was about helping with skills and development. We gave them [Black Ferns] a bit of a hurry up though for a bit.”

One of the key moves in maximising the women’s sporting potential was changing their body clock.

Pedersen said it was traditional for the Chinese to sleep in the afternoons and stay up late at night.

“When they first arrived in New Zealand they would sleep for several hours after lunch but arrive to the afternoon gym sessions groggy and sleepy. They then wouldn’t sleep well at night because they had too much sleep in the afternoon.”

Pedersen said they trained at the fields in the morning, had lunch and were now only allowed a short rest after midday before heading to a two-hour gym session in the afternoon.

While there was a language barrier with the team mainly speaking Chinese, Pedersen said they got by with the use of translators on their management team and getting to know common key words.

“We know how to speak rugby and rugby is the same language.”

China Women's Sevens player Keyi Chen. Photo / Kelly Makiha

One of the side’s key players, Keyi Chen, said the biggest highlight from Rotorua so far had been the thermal waters at Kerosene Creek.

“I think the thermal waters have really helped the recovery process.”

She has also appreciated being away from the “status quo in China” and having the time to concentrate on getting fitter, stronger and more skilled.

“It’s been helpful to change our mindset and we have had the opportunity to play against the New Zealand Women’s Sevens side.”

RotoruaNZ chief executive Andrew Wilson. Photo / Andrew Warner

RotoruaNZ chief executive officer Andrew Wilson said the extended stay provided an opportunity for the team to experience all Rotorua had to offer and to immerse themselves in our culture.

“Sporting events significantly contribute to the Rotorua visitor economy with many sports events taking place during the shoulder seasons. Each year we host major national events such as the Kurungaituku netball tournament and the national Māori league tournament.”

Tourism Bay of Plenty general manager Oscar Nathan. Photo / Supplied

Tourism Bay of Plenty general manager Oscar Nathan said the region had been highly anticipating the return of Chinese visitors and it was exciting the team recognised the value of training in the area.

“We’re proud of our New Zealand Women’s Sevens Team and the world-class facilities at Blake Park and we’re sure that the Chinese team will enjoy their time here.”

Nathan said the extended-stay training camps provided a significant economic benefit for sports venues and accommodation providers, as well as hospitality and retail.

“We look forward to the players taking time out where they can to take in the sights and activities we have here and in so doing, spread the word online and when they return home, which will also entice others to come here.”

And come game-time in November, will all the hard work pay off?

“Essentially we have to beat Japan,” Pedersen said.

“Japan has a lot of experience and plays regularly on in the World Series. It’s going to be tough. Very tough. But we are confident, very confident we will make it.”











