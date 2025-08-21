Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

How NZ’s new defence helicopters will detect and target undersea threats

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Chief of Air Force Air Vice-Marshal Darryn Webb talks to Ryan Bridge about the new planes and helicopters being purchased for the Defence Force. Video / Herald NOW

The Defence Force is gearing up for the “exciting” arrival of five new “subhunters”: helicopters fitted with a torpedo system able to detect a submarine underwater.

The expensive new helicopters are part of the Government’s $2.7 billion investment in New Zealand’s ability to defend itself, announced this week.

Air

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save