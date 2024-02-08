The demolition of the old UCOL building will clear space for the new court and police station. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui’s Te Puna Hapori justice precinct has been given a construction timeline of two-and-a-half to three years.

The site is bordered by Liverpool, Bell, Dublin and Wicksteed streets, and when completed will house a police hub and courthouse, with the Rangahaua Marae already in the northern corner.

Te Puna Hapori governance group said most of the site is still in development with “demolition well under way”.

Construction is anticipated to begin later in 2024 with an overall expected build time of two-and-a-half to three years.

A statement from the group said people’s experiences of the justice system were influenced not only by the direct services they received in the courts but also by the physical condition of the courts.

Te Puna Hapori project co-ordinator Kirianna Wineera said community engagement showed that people wanted the physical buildings to reflect the new system.

“One thing that came across really strongly was that a new building with the same system was just the same.

“A system change is badly needed, and I don’t think that’s unique to Whanganui, that’s across the board.”

Wineera said the new Te Puna Hapori buildings would be less imposing and would reflect the numerous social services that would be available alongside the police headquarters and courthouse.

“Anyone coming into Te Puna Hapori, regardless of why they’re coming in, should feel comfortable and more at ease.

“It shouldn’t be a place that people are afraid to go. It’s really necessary for more positive outcomes.”

The new courthouse is anticipated to be around 5000 sqm in size and includes two courtrooms capable of accommodating juries, and a courtroom for judge-alone court events.

It will also include a family courtroom and mediation and hearing rooms.

Construction partners Naylor Love and local Whanganui company W&W Construction were appointed to the project in September 2023.

