An online survey has been set up asking for public feedback on the Cyclone Gabrielle response. Photo / NZME

A survey has been established for the public to provide frank feedback into the emergency response to Cyclone Gabrielle.

The panel appointed to the independent review into the Hawke’s Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group’s (CDEM) handling of Cyclone Gabrielle, said the “short and simple” online survey would enable community and mana whenua input, and would help complete one of the final stages of the review.

In the next three weeks, the survey will be open to anyone who wants to anonymously share their experiences and their views on the response to Gabrielle during the days immediately leading into the event and then the immediate emergency response stage.

The independent review panel, led by Mike Bush, former Commissioner of NZ Police, said the survey is “an important part of the engagement programme to capture a range of peoples’ experiences and opinions, which will be used to prepare the final report due in 2024”.

It said the findings will also help local councils, as part of CDEM, to plan and identify learnings, improve resilience, and ensure Hawke’s Bay has the capacity to support better emergency outcomes for its communities.

The survey can be completed between now and December 7 by visiting: feedback.askyourteam.com/CBqcR2c.

Further information on the Independent Review into the Hawke’s Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management response to Cyclone Gabrielle can be found online at: hbemergency.govt.nz/cyclone-gabrielle-review/.



