Beer consumption dropped slightly. Photo / Unsplash

A recent study conducted by Australian and international researchers analysed drinking habits during the pandemic and came up with interesting results.

They found that adult men and those aged over 35 were most likely to drink more during the early stages of the Covid-19 lockdowns in 2020.

The study split the subjects into six groups, depending on where they would be most likely to drink. Those who mostly drink alone (32.3 per cent), with their household (36.0 per cent), alone and with their household (17.9 per cent), at parties (3.2 per cent) and everywhere (1.1 per cent).

Those who were most likely to drink alone drank the most, while more social drinkers and younger people were likely to drink less.

There was also a large difference in alcohol consumption between genders, which was more pronounced at older ages.

The study also referenced a research paper from Australia, which found those aged over 70 were most likely to drink daily, and 93 per cent of Australians aged 60 and older were drinking at home.

In 2021, Stats NZ released data that showed New Zealanders total consumption of spirits increased from 10.998 million litres in 2019, to 11.352 million in 2020.

Consumption of wine jumped slightly from 11.156 to 11.668 million litres, while beer dipped from 13.134 to 12.949 million litres.

Actual alcohol consumption remained relatively stable, decreasing from 8.719 litres per head of population, down from 8.752 litres in December 2019.

“We are seeing an increase in wine and spirits consumption and a decrease in beer consumption, though the alcohol available for consumption has remained fairly static over the past year,” Alcohol Beverages Council executive director Bridget MacDonald said.

The Stats NZ data also proved young people are increasingly saying no to booze, according to MacDonald.

“The health and wellbeing trend, particularly among young adults, is influencing demand for ‘better for me’ drinks, such as zero-alcohol beers, lighter wines and low-alcohol seltzers.”

Days before the first level 4 lockdown, liquor stores recorded an 1800 per cent spike in business as people panic-bought booze.