Rose had originally hoped to find a house in Hillcrest near her childrens' school, but widened the search to as far as Cambridge when they failed to secure anything after five weeks.
Since selling a house she owned with her partner in Melville at the end of January, the family had moved around five times, renting rooms on Airbnb as temporary accommodation. The last property cost her $95 a night for a room in a shared house in Rototuna.
"If I'm paying $1800-$2000 a month for a property, at a considerable financial sacrifice to myself, there is a certain quality and care for me as a tenant that I would expect for that price," she said.
Rose also found that the quality of a home being rented for $550 a week in rent and suitable for a family earning a double income was substantially better than a single earning income like her which realistically could only stretch to $460 a week in rent.
And while she was happy to have a roof over her head, the affordable housing advocate said she was still passionate about making home ownership affordable for all people and exploring other options such as rent-to-own models and shared ownership which gave people security.