Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Housing shortage crisis: Build-to-rent has the potential to play an important role in our housing equation - Clive Mackenzie

By Clive Mackenzie
5 mins to read
Clive Mackenzie: "Build-to-rent is a smart and effective way to supercharge the housing supply in this country."

Clive Mackenzie: "Build-to-rent is a smart and effective way to supercharge the housing supply in this country."

OPINION

That New Zealand has a major housing problem is no secret.

Not a day goes by without the headlines including some reference to our housing shortage.

Over the past couple of weeks, we’ve

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand