'Houses are getting shot up, people gunned down': More than 900 firearm offences this year

Inspector Matt Srhoj on serious firearms incident in Māngere. Video / NZ Herald

A father of two boys, a grandfather who loved rugby league and a young teenager are among those shot and killed as gun violence and gang wars persist in Auckland amid the Delta community outbreak.

A spate of shootings – some fatal - have plagued the streets of West and South Auckland in the past three months as the city remains under tight Covid-19 restrictions.

Although latest police data on firearm offences show no spike in gun violence this year compared with previous years, a string of high-profile cases has left residents feeling scared.

"They are scared. This was highlighted ... just recently on Yates Rd, of course they're scared," said Manukau Ward Councillor Alf Filipaina.

An innocent family moved out of their Yates Rd home in Māngere East after being shot at more than 20 times in what police described as a case of mistaken identity.

Meanwhile, New Lynn father Robert James Hart was shot and killed in broad daylight, one death in a string of firearms incidents in the suburb and surrounding areas.

On Wednesday a man was hospitalised after a violent altercation allegedly involving a handgun in Glen Eden, understood to be between Head Hunter and Comancheros gang members.

They're among the latest in a growing list of victims who have either lost their lives, been injured or threatened in 916 recorded firearms-related offences nationwide between January and October 1 this year.

Armed police patrolled Virgo Place in Glen Eden on Wednesday after an altercation allegedly involving a handgun. Photo / NZME

"That just makes me really sad but also really angry that we still see our community lose their lives as a result of people who wish to use and carry firearms," said Filipaina.

"I'm really sad for the families, I really am because ... they lose their loved ones but lose them where it could be avoided."

More than 570 people have been intimidated or threatened by someone with a firearm this year, and there have been 131 aggravated robberies involving firearms, police figures reveal.

Five people have been murdered, 14 seriously assaulted and 164 grievously assaulted in firearms incidents.

Firearms offences have made up 11 per cent of alleged murders this year, 10 per cent of attempted murders and 13 per cent of aggravated robbery offences.

The figures are from recorded incidents, and do not include charges or convicted people.

While the figures are similar to the previous two years – both racked up a total of 1142 firearm offences - a recent spate of high-profile shootings in Auckland has heightened fears among locals.

"You're more wary of cars going past on the street, especially at nighttime," one Mangere East resident told the Herald.

He lives on Yates Rd where the innocent family was targeted within a week of another shooting on the street reportedly involving a King Cobra member.

He said he complained about one property to the police.

"People just want these guys out of the street. They thought they would be gone by now."

A scene examination was carried out after a shooting on Yates Rd in Māngere East involving a family. Photo / Dean Purcell

Police Association President Chris Cahill said police resources have been stretched.

"I don't think anyone would argue there has been some significant high profile events, where people are getting gunned down on the side of the road, and we've had several of those in Auckland alone.

"Houses are getting shot up, even the wrong houses with families in them, those sorts of incidents are definitely increasing."

Since the country moved into lockdown on August 17, four people have been shot and killed and at least eight others injured as a result of firearm offences in Auckland.

South Auckland is one of the areas hurting after violent crime in recent months.

"This is why it's important that we are trying to solve the issues I don't want to see any innocent families and especially children to be involved with firearm incidents," said Filipaina.

Ōtahuhu rugby league stalwart Peter Rassmusssen, 75, was gunned down in his own home in the first week of lockdown. Those responsible are still on the run.

A 19-year-old boy, Misiona Talafu Petelo, was shot and killed in Mangere on October 16 and two men who handed themselves in to police have been charged.

In October across West Auckland, Mars Rakeem, 28, was fatally shot in Avondale and a man was hospitalised with critical injures after a shooting in New Lynn, leading to the arrest of five Head Hunters gang members.

"Even though I've seen so many police officers patrolling around, I still don't feel safe," a New Lynn resident said.

"It's not like they're there 24 hours. They just drive past and maybe in the next minute I could get shot."

Floral tributes were left near where Robert James Hart was killed in New Lynn earlier this month. Photo / NZME

But Cahill said gun violence hasn't necessarily increased during the pandemic, but has simply reflected the ongoing struggle police are having with gangs.

"I don't think it's a lockdown thing, I think it's a continuation of gang violence and firearms crime that we've seen recently."

Police have said the recent spate of shootings in Auckland "were not random events" and most people involved were known to each other. There has been a higher police visibility around these areas as a result of incidents.

"A number of offenders have been charged and put before the Court over recent incidents," said Detective Inspector John Sutton from the Waitematā CIB.

Police Association president Chris Cahill acknowledged recent high-profile shootings in Auckland. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A police tactical prevention unit was established this year in a bid to tackle gun violence, in the wake of Constable Matthew Hunt's death.

It will see an additional 200 staff complete advanced tactical training to AOS-qualified standard, and 2000 frontline staff trained by July next year.

Filipaina hopes the unit is a real step forward in protecting south Auckland communities.

"I know if there is an armed defender, it will take quite a long time to get the professional police officers who have been trained, to get there.

"Time is not what the community has because we've seen it already, a shot can be fired off just like that."

Central Government is aiming to pass legislation before the end of the year to tighten up gun ownership laws.

"We'll be keeping a registrar of all firearms and if someone is using a firearm, they're going to have to have their firearms licence with them and be able to demonstrate the firearm is their firearm and not someone else's," New Lynn MP Deborah Russell said.

Anyone who is aware of illegal firearms in their community is urged to report it to police.

Information can be provided to police by calling 105, visiting your local station or calling Crime Stoppers anonymous on 0800 555 111.