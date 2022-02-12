Voyager 2021 media awards
House prices, hope and life after Covid: Why Grant Robertson isn't looking over his shoulder

12 minutes to read
By Russell Brown

If the Finance Minister's best-laid plans seem shadowed by a Covid albatross, he's not looking over his shoulder. Grant Robertson speaks to Russell Brown.

It was sunny in Auckland, as it had been yesterday and

