House prices, hope and life after Covid: Why Grant Robertson isn't looking over his shoulder

If the Finance Minister's best-laid plans seem shadowed by a Covid albatross, he's not looking over his shoulder. Grant Robertson speaks to Russell Brown.

It was sunny in Auckland, as it had been yesterday and the day before that, and it would still be sunny tomorrow. It was also, Grant Robertson observed unprompted, the day his Government had promised to introduce a new self-isolation process for citizens and residents entering New Zealand, initially from Australia, then all countries.

It was January 17. The new system would have eased the rationing imposed by the MIQ system, helped families reunite, eased growing political pressure on the Government and offered the clearest sense yet of a way out of the pandemic. But just before Christmas, Robertson's colleague, Chris Hipkins, announced a "suite of precautionary measures" in response to the explosion in cases of the Omicron variant outside our borders – including an unspecified delay in the launch of the new border system.

It was before the Charlotte Bellis case blew up in the media. "Certainty is hard to provide in an uncertain situation," said Hipkins, acknowledging the "personal cost" of the border restrictions for some New Zealanders.

What the Government had hoped to offer us was another New Zealand summer, with music festivals, air shows and cricket matches we could be reasonably confident of attending without contracting Covid. It was a promised reward for the hard months of 2021.

"We're led by science and by our health experts and our health advice," says Robertson, the Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister. "That's fundamental. But part of that is what you would loosely call public health, and part of public health is people's well-being and their sense of confidence, sense of resilience, and you do need to take that into account.

"The whole concept of having a summer, and this one we're having now, we were determined that we would do it. And I'm really pleased that at least up until today we've been able to."

Lucky last

It was still summer the next day. But five days after that – and the day after the number of Covid patients in ICU reached zero for the first time since August – there was, dread words, an "unscheduled press briefing". Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that Omicron had breached the dam of MIQ and spread into the community. The country would be entering the red level of the Covid "traffic light" protection framework and there would be no more large events. The thousands who had flocked to Western Springs the night before to hear Sir Dave Dobbyn and L.A.B. had lucked in on one of the last parties of the summer.

The Government now faces the certainty of a Covid caseload New Zealanders have never had to contemplate before, amid arguments about whether it has adequately prepared. But that's not its only problem, especially where Robertson's finance portfolio is concerned.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announcing the country will move to red traffic light settings. Photo / Mark Mitchell

In the three months to September 2021, the country's GDP slumped by 3.7 per cent and no one really batted an eyelid. One bank economist represented the mainstream of analysts when he played down the contraction as "purely mechanical". "If you rewound the tape to two years before," muses Robertson, "that would have been one of the biggest stories you could ever imagine."

The chief reason everyone was so relaxed was that this, in the crazy, writhing economy of the pandemic, had happened before. In 2020, economists saw the first lockdown shrink the economy by an unthinkable 11 per cent in a single quarter, only for it to roar back in the first V-shaped recovery of their working lives, when third-quarter GDP growth clocked in at a staggering 13.9 per cent And even as a Level 4 lockdown for Auckland (and for three weeks, the whole country) sucked the air out of the economy, GDP growth for the year to September 2021 was still 4.9 per cent, the kind of number that usually has New Zealand finance ministers doing victory laps.

Forecasts turn

So far, most forecasting misses have been on the upside for Robertson and his books: the lockdown slumps were less severe than forecast; the 2020 recovery was stronger. He cannot count on the chips falling the same way now. One early measure, credit card spending in December, shows a modest increase after seasonal adjustment, but it doesn't look like 2020.

While he waits to see whether his revenue projections hold up, Robertson has another problem of which he can be much more certain: inflation is back. A large part of the problem is cost increases caused by glitches in global supply chains. It is not just a New Zealand problem – the US hit 7 per cent in the year to December, the UK is tipped to hit the same rate this year and Euro zone inflation, while expected to ease later in 2022, is the highest since the currency was introduced. Local wages have so far kept pace. But the Reserve Bank has begun to act and no government relishes voters' mortgage costs increasing.

"The job of the Finance Minister is both macro and micro," says Robertson. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Robertson sees some cheer in Treasury's forecast for inflationary pressures to ease after March and emphasises that Government spending is not seen as the driver of those pressures. At the beginning of February, however, a report from the OECD begs to differ. "Policy stimulus has contributed to overheating the economy," it scolds.

Robertson stresses that he prefers to take a long-term perspective. "The job of the Finance Minister is both macro and micro; you've got to have the ability to just look across it and say, well, across two or three quarters, we should end up back somewhere near the Reserve Bank's targets."

He will, nonetheless, be delivering a Budget near the peak of the problem.

Housing havoc

Supply chain issues are also biting in an area where Labour governments in general, and this one in particular, have sought to stake a strong position: housing, where the pandemic has created havoc. Increased liquidity, low interest rates and money looping into the domestic economy have been good for Robertson's books, but they have also driven a spiral in house prices that has alarmed core Labour voters.

Soaring house prices worry core Labour voters. Photo / Michael Craig

Now, while housing consents are at record levels and Kāinga Ora is showing strategic purpose, global supply chain problems are causing a critical shortage of building supplies that can only slow things down. Robertson admits that – apart from forming a supply chain ministers group to liaise with importers and exporters – there hasn't been a lot the Government can directly do about it. "I did hear one of the Opposition politicians suggest, obliquely anyway, that perhaps we should slow down the building of state houses. Well, we're not going to do that. We have a massive shortage of public housing in New Zealand. So we have to keep going. We've just got to make sure we work with the industry on getting the supplies back up and running. But [slowing building] would be, to me, the definition of cutting your nose off to spite your face."

The ministerial supply chain group is partly modelled on the Covid ministers group established in 2020, on the understanding that the issue would require a frequency and intensity of decision-making incompatible with weekly Cabinet meetings. At times, says Robertson, the Covid group has been making "Cabinet-level decisions two, three, four times a week."

Commitment and delivery

But if the pandemic is gobbling up the bandwidth of governing, and planning seems impossible in a world that may be different by dawn, the Government of which Robertson is a key figure seems determined to make grand plans.

Keen to make the most of a never-to-be-repeated parliamentary majority, Labour is amid or embarking on generational reforms of the health system, water management, broadcasting and immigration, along with huge commitments in transport, including light rail for Auckland. For a Government that even before Covid found it easier to make budget commitments than visibly deliver on them, it's a lot.

"I think it's really important that government doesn't become paralysed by Covid," says Robertson. "We have to manage it and deal with it. But rightly, the public has an expectation that we'll also be doing the rest of what we're there to do. You know, I saw Dr [Shane] Reti [National's health spokesperson] the other day saying it's a terrible time to be reforming the health system. I couldn't disagree more. We've learnt a lot about the health system over the past two years, and we need to get on with the reforms. I think about something like the Māori Health Authority, where we've seen in a pandemic how challenging it's been making sure that services are there for Māori. It's a much-needed reform – and we've just got to get on and do it."

"I think it's really important that government doesn't become paralysed by Covid," says Robertson. Photo / Robert Kitchin

Similarly, he says, the Three Waters reform – which has become far more politically charged than may have been expected from such a back-burner issue as the administration of water services – was a matter of "if not now, when? This is something that generations of politicians have not dealt with over decades. And it has to be done here. We cannot have a situation where people die as a result of drinking water from a tap in New Zealand."

He distinguishes between the understandable "grief" felt by some local authorities at losing "something that local government had as one of its core responsibilities since time began" and a "race-baiting" element. "I just don't think it's realistic or right to have a conversation about the way that water is looked after, governed, managed, and pretend that you can't involve Māori in that. One of the substantive claims of Māori from the very beginning is that water is so critically important to the sense of being mana whenua."

The fringe reaction

The far edge of the Three Waters backlash, Groundswell and beyond, is more than that, though. Anxiety has its impacts on a society and anti-vaccine sentiment has hardened into anti-Government sentiment. It has become commonplace – if assuredly not normal – to see demands for the Prime Minister's trial and execution.

Politicians of all parties have received threats of death and violence, Robertson says. "It isn't a good thing at all, mostly for our families."

The fringe reaction to pandemic measures has, he says, "sort of hoovered up grievance. When I looked at the signs at the protests that were outside Parliament those couple of times, it was everything and anything. There was someone there who thought that Jacinda had an ankle bracelet, because she had been arrested in America or something; it's just completely crazy. And that is, unfortunately, the way it's gone."

When Ardern confirmed in her unscheduled briefing that the move to red status had put paid to her own wedding, it was reported globally. In carefully chosen words, she emphasised that others had been denied by Covid restrictions the chance to be with gravely ill loved ones, which would "far outstrip any sadness I experience … My wedding won't be going ahead but I just join many other New Zealanders who have had an experience like that as a result of the pandemic."

It didn't make the news, but Robertson had a moment denied, too. For his 50th birthday last October, he planned a grand party in Dunedin, with people flying in from all over and the Bats and his beloved Chills playing. Dunedin was in Level 2 at that point and some sort of gig could have gone ahead, but, he says, it wouldn't have been fair to the bands. He doesn't say it, but it would also have been a horrible look. On the day the party was planned, there were 160 new Covid cases, 151 of them in Auckland.

He retains his love of the music that came out of the city he grew up and studied in. He has enjoyed the most recent Nadia Reid and Chills albums as a refuge from the day, and lockdown listening led him to rediscover another great dad band – the Go-Betweens. "They were a band I liked but couldn't have told you more than three song names."

Pressed on where he'd like to see things at the end of this year, Robertson professes optimism, or at least hope. "But I think we have to be realistic that there are going to be changes. I always appreciated the way [epidemiologist] David Skegg put it, which was that travel was never the same again after 9/11. What we do after Covid won't be the same, either. Things like wearing masks and scanning will be a feature for a significant period of time. But by the end of the year, I'd like to think we're in a position where people are able to move freely around, and that we've got ourselves to a place where we're managing it."

In an early Go-Betweens song, Hope Then Strife, singer Grant McLennan goes to the doctor to find what he's got this time. The doctor replies that "apart from that albatross around your neck, the tests are negative – you really are quite fine." Perhaps songs can be prophetic.