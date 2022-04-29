Where are first-home buyers finding affordable houses? New research reveals hotspots

New research has revealed exactly where first-home buyers live in Auckland, where they are moving to - and how they have been squeezed out of the market by property investors. Ben Leahy investigates

"Actually, Covid has been great for us," Sophie* says with a guilty laugh.

She and her husband Carlos know the pandemic has been tough for those who lost loved ones, businesses or jobs.

Yet it has given them the chance to work from home – and fall even more in love with their first-home purchase in Takanini, 30km south of Auckland's city centre.

Having previously rented an inner-city apartment, Sophie proudly takes the Weekend Herald on a tour of their new-build Kutukutu St duplex.

There's the garage converted into a home gym, the shining modern kitchen and Sophie's pièce de resistance – the third bedroom now serving as walk-in wardrobe for her sneaker collection.

The only problem, she says as her startled rescue cats dart under the couch blankets, is the grinding three-hour public transport commute to work and back.

Fortunately, she "negotiated hard" with her boss and now spends only two days in the office, while Carlos can work from home full time.

"We are lucky because we work in office jobs," she says.

"But I can imagine how tiring and stressful it would be for those having to go to work every day."

Sophie needn't look far to find stressed Aucklanders facing daily hours-long work commutes.

Up and down Kutukutu St are fellow first-home buyers living in Government-sponsored KiwiBuild houses.

The street is just one among hundreds of new housing developments springing up along the city's edges.

It's a mass first-home buyer exodus to Auckland's fringes that property watchers can now track for the first time in granular detail, thanks to exclusive research for the Weekend Herald by OneRoof's property analyst partner, Valocity.

The data, which covers ownership changes from 2015 to 2022, shows where the city's first-home buyers live and where they are moving to.

It also rings fresh alarm bells over a dramatic decline in Auckland first-home buyers, who have faced fierce competition from investors and skyrocketing house prices over the past seven years. It contrasts with bank home loan figures, which show a slight increase in first-home buyers over the past seven years.

Investors pounce as first-buyer numbers fall

There are now fewer first-home buyers in Auckland than there were in 2015, the Valocity figures show.

Researchers began by checking who owns every home in Auckland. This allowed them to cross-reference ownership details and find out whether the homeowners are first-time buyers, single owners (or movers) who currently own just one house but have previously owned a different property, or investors who currently own multiple properties.

By checking every property record in this way, the study offers a more comprehensive picture of Auckland home ownership than studies relying on mortgage data from banks.

It found the city now has about 485,000 private homes, apartments and townhouses – or roughly 62,000 more than in 2015.

However, the vast majority of extra homes appear to have been snapped up by investors.

Investors now own about 185,000 Auckland homes – or 41,000 more than in 2015.

They owned 34 per cent of all Auckland properties in 2015 but now own 38 per cent.

Movers own about 121,000 homes – or 16,000 more than in 2015.

First-home buyers, on the other hand, own 165,000 homes - about 400 fewer properties than in 2015.

It means their overall ownership share has fallen from 39 per cent seven years ago to 34 per cent now.

This is despite Auckland going through a building boom that is supposed to have delivered more affordable housing options.

The decline in first-home buyers is not just restricted to Auckland.

Nationally, there are now about 6200 fewer first-home buyers in the country than there were in 2015, while 83,000 more homes are owned by investors.

The share of New Zealand homes owned by first-home buyers has fallen from 39 per cent to 36 per cent now, while investors' share has grown from 34 per cent to 36 per cent.

Waikato and Wellington are other regions where there are now fewer first-home buyers than seven years ago.

First-home buyer ownership has fallen from 36 per cent in 2015 to 31 per cent in Waikato and from 41 per cent to 38 per cent in Wellington.

The data also reveals that Auckland Central has the most first-home buyers in the city by sheer numbers.

First-home buyers own 5408 city centre apartments out of a total stock of 21,000 apartments in the suburb.

Other suburbs with thousands of first home buyers include Henderson (3930), Papatoetoe (3795), Glen Eden (2987) and perhaps surprisingly, Remuera (2719), which is better known for its grand mansions.

James Wilson, Valocity's director of Valuation, says these suburbs have so many first-home buyers partly because they are among the areas with the largest number of properties overall.

This gives more choice for all buyer types and means some of these suburbs are just as popular with investors as they are with first-home buyers.

Arguably a more revealing trend is where first-home buyers have bought the most homes during the last seven years.

The suburbs first-home buyers have been flocking to since 2015

What a difference 24 hours makes.

In January last year, Sophie and Carlos had been one signature away from buying a $960,000 townhouse in South Auckland suburb Mangere.

The price had been set, their purchase offer accepted – all they needed to do was sign the final paperwork the next day.

But then Carlos' email inbox pinged.

"Is this spam?" he exclaimed.

The email offered the couple the chance to buy their Takanini KiwiBuild home for $650,000 – instantly slicing $300,000 off their home loan.

Having met all the criteria for the KiwiBuild programme - such as earning a combined income below $120,000 – they had earlier been accepted into the programme and began applying for homes.

Set up by the Labour Party in 2018, KiwiBuild aims to help lower-income Kiwis into home ownership by selling houses that cost no more than $650,000.

But with more people applying to buy KiwiBuild houses than there are homes available, Carlos and Sophie had given up hope of getting one.

After receiving the email, however, an ecstatic Sophie rushed for the calculator.

"We calculated everything and were like, 'Oh wow'," she says.

"It was a no-brainer, we had won the lottery," Carlos says.

The lucky email landed them in one of Auckland's new first-home buyer hotspots.

First home buyers have bought 690 homes in Takanini since 2015.

That makes it the suburb with the third-highest amount of first-home buyer purchases anywhere in Auckland over the last seven years.

Hobsonville in the city's northwest is the most popular hotspot.

First-home buyers have bought about 1300 homes in the suburb since 2015.

Papakura is the second most popular with 732 homes.

Apart from Auckland Central, all the most popular first-home buyer suburbs over the past seven years are on the city's furthest edges, such as in Flat Bush, Pukekohe, Silverdale and Kumeu.

This data shows that while some older suburbs have more first-home buyers by sheer volume, it is these new fringe suburbs that are growing the fastest with first-time buyers.

The house hunting grind

Carlos and Sophie know why the home buying journey takes so many young couples to the city's edges.

They began seriously looking to buy about three years ago.

Seeking somewhere bigger than an apartment, they looked around Auckland's inner suburbs first but instantly realised it was too expensive.

Early on, they also visited the then-undeveloped Takanini site where their future KiwiBuild home would soon be built.

"She told me she didn't like it, she would never live out here," Carlos says about Sophie with a laugh.

But as their weekends became filled with house hunting and – not owning a car at the time - they took public transport to all ends of the city armed with a checklist of criteria, they learned to compromise.

They decided they couldn't compete at auctions and eventually settled on buying a new-build house.

Yet they still faced rejection.

One day they asked their bosses to leave work early so they could check a new development site in West Auckland.

Travelling by public transport late in the evening, they were met by a friendly real estate agent and liked what they saw.

A week later, they signed a purchase offer to buy a new-build home off the plans for $760,000.

But the next day the agent came back, saying the developer now wanted $20,000 extra.

Carlos and Sophie were outraged and refused to pay.

"They told us if you don't accept the increased price someone else will take it," Sophie says.

"They didn't give a damn, they knew it was going to sell no matter what," Carlos adds.

Fortunately, the couple ended up in Takanini and now love the area.

There are open spaces nearby, good shops and a Park & ride station where they can leave their car when catching the train.

With the money they saved on the mortgage, they've also installed a ventilation system in the roof to reduce humidity and feed heat through the home, while a new heat pump sits in the garage soon to be installed.

Yet not all fringe suburbs are created equal.

Many new Auckland suburbs are being developed in a somewhat helter-skelter manner with developers buying up sections of land and building new houses without necessarily co-ordinating their plans with those of nearby developments.

That's what makes Hobsonville and Whenuapai so popular, says mum-of-two Didia – who only wanted to give her first name.

Both suburbs are master-planned, meaning planners laid out the entire suburbs – including where the parks, shops and bus stops would be located - before developers were able to buy land sections and start building.

Didia, who migrated to New Zealand from Hong Kong, originally bought her first family home in Takanini in 2019.

But looking for better schools for her children and a greater community feel, she shifted to Hobsonville in December.

Valocity's Wilson says Hobsonville and Whenuapai have been successful because they sell homes suited to all kinds of buyers, ranging from larger standalone family homes and townhouses to apartments deliberately targeted at first home buyers.

Ray White Remuera agent Frazer Mackenzie-Johnson, who sold Didia her home, is equally gushing about the area, saying he is moving there himself soon.

The suburbs where you are most likely to bump into a first-home buyer

One in two homes in Birkdale on Auckland's North Shore are owned by first-home buyers.

Overall, the 1400 Birkdale houses owned by first-home buyers might not place it among the top suburbs for sheer volume.

Yet proportionally it has one of the city's highest first-home buyer ownership rates at 49 per cent.

Harcourts real estate agent Diego Traglia currently has a $799,000 three-bedroom home on sale in Birkdale and says the suburb isn't as exclusive as many nearby areas, yet it still has the North Shore's charm and is close to the water.

That's given it a loyal following among first-home buyers.

House hunter Kato – who only wanted to give her first name – is among them.

After her family migrated from Tonga in 2003, she finished her high schooling in Birkdale.

Now her parents and brother own houses in the suburb while Kato rents with her partner and two kids.

Birkdale has a Tongan pre-school centre offering cheap daycare and is packed with community facilities.

"I would say there are five-to-10 primary schools just around my area," Kato says.

Earning a good income, she recently started house hunting and is desperate to stay in the area, but is being held back by not having had long enough to save a deposit.

The Auckland suburb with the highest proportion of first-home buyers is Clover Park, next to Manukau in South Auckland. First-time buyers own 52 per cent of the suburb's homes.

Harcourts Otahuhu agent Harsh Kathuria says the suburb is underrated.

Its homes might be older than new builds on the city's fringes, but they come on larger blocks of land that would elsewhere in the city have been snapped up by developers by now.

So while investors have squeezed out first-home buyers in most Auckland suburbs over the past seven years, Clover Park has remained a haven for people trying to get on the property ladder.

That's partly because developers have typically skipped the suburb as its hilly sections are often prohibitively expensive to build new townhouses and apartments on, Kathuria says.

What about apartments?

Government planners have for a number of years earmarked apartments as a key plank in ensuring Auckland develops sustainably.

The idea is to have as many people as possible living in apartments and townhouses close to public transport networks.

This should not only provide more affordable housing options for first-home buyers, but also reduce their commute times and create vibrant coffee and shopping hubs throughout the city, planners say.

Yet the new Weekend Herald-Valocity data calls into question how effective these measures have been.

The data shows Auckland's fringe suburbs with their lawns and bigger houses have clearly been the most popular locations with first home buyers over the last seven years.

Valocity's Wilson says in the past developers have tended to build more expensive apartments aimed at buyers with more cash in a bid to score the biggest profits possible from skyrocketing house prices.

However, he did see a light at the end of the tunnel as developers were increasingly building and designing apartments directly for first home buyers.

Daniel Horrobin, director of Ray White City Realty Group, says an increase in new apartment buildings in suburbs, such as New Lynn, Botany Downs and Papatoetoe, had been bringing about change.

Closer to the city, Grafton and Eden Terrace, near the Mt Eden City Rail Link station, were also proving popular with first-home buyers.

And while city centre apartments were predominantly owned by investors, they continued to attract large numbers of first-home buyers as well, he says.

Still, should Auckland fail to deliver apartments that first-home buyers actually want to live in, the city could lose out to other regions.

Herald journalist Anna Leask moved to Christchurch from Auckland in 2020 mostly for personal and work reasons.

But, having rented a room in a shared Ponsonby house for $350 a week, she hoped she might finally be able to afford to rent an entire place to herself in Christchurch.

Within four months of moving, she had bought a brand new, two-bedroom apartment in Sydenham near Christchurch's city centre for $440,000.

"While living in Auckland I had only a bedroom with a shared bathroom and shared everything," she said.

"Now effectively for the same price as my rent payments I've got my own space and I own it."

For their part Sophie and Carlos are also rapt to have finally become home owners

Their $650,000 KiwiBuild home is estimated by property website OneRoof to be worth $785,000 just one year after they bought it.

And while they don't yet have plans for children, they do intend to grow their family of two rescue cats.

"One of our buying criteria was to have space for a dog," Sophie says.

"The dog is coming," Carlos adds.

*Sophie and Carlos asked for their names to be changed to protect their privacy.