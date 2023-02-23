A house fire in Ngongotahā is being treated as suspicious by police.
A spokeswoman told the Rotorua Daily Post inquiries into the circumstances of the Wednesday morning blaze were under way.
Firefighters were called to a burning home on Ranginui St in the Rotorua suburb about 9.30am.
Smoke was seen billowing from a rear property.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
The road was cordoned off at the Ranginui St and Waiteti Rd intersection.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said the fire was “well-involved”.
No people had been reported at the house, she said.