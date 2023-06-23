House destroyed by fire in Ōpōtiki

Photo / File

Bay of Plenty fire crews spent the early hours of the morning putting out a house fire in Ōpōtiki.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said four appliances were at the scene trying to extinguish the fire which was “well involved” by the time fire crews arrived at the house on St John St.

He said it took about fours to “completely extinguish” the blaze, with it being out just after 3am today.

Police received a report of a fire at a residential address on St John Street about 11.30pm last night, a police spokesman said

No one was injured during the incident.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the fire are under way.








